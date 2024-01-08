Sports anchor for ESPN’s SportsCenter Kevin Negandhi. The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale were pleased to announce that the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $5 million for pediatric cancer research. Held on May 7, 2021, at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the Gala hosted supporters and celebrities to further groundbreaking advancements in childhood cancer research. Flsar 050921 Sp Gala 04

Long-time ESPN anchor Kevin Negandhi will be sticking around at the network for at least a little while longer.

On Monday, ESPN announced Negandhi had signed a multi-year extension with the company.

Negandhi will continue as a SportsCenter host as part of his new deal. He’ll also continue as a host for ESPN’s Special Olympics and college football coverage and will continue hosting the NBA Draft on ABC.

“I’m excited and honored to continue my career at ESPN, working with so many talented individuals,” said Negandhi. “We’re very happy to have Kevin remaining with ESPN for years to come,” said Norby Williamson, Executive Editor & Head of Event and Studio Production. “He has contributed to our success in so many areas –SportsCenter, college football, NBA Draft, and more – and he’s a consummate professional in everything he touches.”

The new contract will take Negandhi, who joined ESPN in 2006, past the 20-year mark at the company. Last month, SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe also signed a multi-year extension with ESPN that will take her to two decades.

Signing hosts like Negandhi to new deals has been part of ESPN’s strategy for years now. They can occupy multiple roles and do various jobs throughout the year, and ESPN has always welcomed that versatility.

