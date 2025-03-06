Screen grab: ESPN

One of the best parts about a team winning a championship is that the bonds last forever. Look no further than Richard Jefferson’s presence at Rocket Arena on Wednesday night, as he called ESPN’s broadcast of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

While Jefferson only spent two of his 17 seasons in the NBA playing for the Cavs, Cleveland is the city that he built the strongest connection with. That was evident during the introduction to Wednesday night’s game, as play-by-play man Mark Jones alluded to the role his broadcast partner played in the Cavs’ improbable comeback to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

“2016 vibes here, folks, here in Cleveland,” Jones said while enthusiastically nodding toward Jefferson and alluding to the Cavs’ NBA-best 51-10 record entering the game.

Jefferson wasn’t the only connection to Cleveland’s most recent championship on the court on Wednesday night. And at that very moment, the ESPN analyst was mobbed by two of his former teammates from the Cavs’ championship-winning roster: Cleveland center Tristan Thompson and Heat big man Kevin Love.

“They still love Richard Jefferson,” Jones said as Thompson and Love put the former Arizona star in a joint sleeper hold.

“He deserves it,” Love told Jones.

“I’m trying to work here,” Jefferson said. “I love these guys. I’m trying to work. I’m a professional.”

That wasn’t the only ode to 2016 that occurred at Rocket Arena on Wednesday night. Midway through the first quarter, the Cavs’ paid tribute to Love, during what marked his first game back in Cleveland since departing the franchise in 2023.

As one might have expected, Jefferson and Thompson were among those who could be seen clapping and cheering for their former teammate.

As for Richard Jefferson, there stands reason to believe that the 2001 first-round pick could be spending plenty of time back in Cleveland in the months ahead.

With their 112-107 victory over the Heat, the Cavs extended their current winning streak to 12 games and improved their league-best record to 52-10. Meanwhile, Jefferson is set to call the first NBA Finals of his broadcasting career as a part of ESPN’s No. 1 team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke.