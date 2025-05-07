Photo Credit: ESPN

Kevin Clark has become very well respected in the NFL media space for his excellent work on This is Football and as a regular panelist on Around the Horn. But for as great as Clark is at what he does, he very well may not be the best media personality in his own family, which he acknowledged on Tuesday.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for national reporting on its “Musk above the Law” series on Elon Musk, a series in which Emily Glazer, Kevin Clark’s wife, had a significant role in helping come together.

Upon learning about the honor, Clark posted a picture on social media that showed him alongside his wife and their son in the Wall Street Journal newsroom to celebrate the accomplishment.

“My wife, Emily Glazer, just won the Pulitzer Prize,” wrote Clark in a post on X. “I’ve known this was going to happen since the day I met her. She is the best reporter in America and she’s also the best person I’ve ever met and an elite mom–here’s our son Teddy celebrating in the WSJ newsroom right now.”

My wife, Emily Glazer, just won the Pulitzer Prize. I’ve known this was going to happen since the day I met her. She is the best reporter in America and she’s also the best person I’ve ever met and an elite mom–here’s our son Teddy celebrating in the WSJ newsroom right now. pic.twitter.com/HzabrJaBkO — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 5, 2025

Clark further made the time to speak to his wife’s accomplishment at the end of Tuesday’s edition of Around the Horn after the topic was brought up by host Tony Reali, calling it “the best day of his life”.

“Kevin Clark, you are getting the win here,” said Reali. “But it is no means the most significant win in the household you live in, Kevin. I want to celebrate right now, your wife, Emily Glazer, and her Pulitzer Prize win, a part of a team with The Wall Street Journal. Please, take the facetime.”

“Alright, yesterday was the best day of my life,” added Clark. “Emily Glazer, my wife, won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. I went to The Wall Street Journal newsroom. More importantly, my son, Teddy, went to The Wall Street Journal newsroom. There were three women who helped spearhead this project. Emily, Dana Mattioli, and Khadeeja Safdar. All three of them are young mothers who were able to bring their boys in the newsroom. It was as significant as anything I have ever been a part of in my entire life. It was important work. I love that they got their kudos. I knew Emily was gonna win a Pulitzer since the day I met her. She is an amazing person, one of the best reporters in America, this was beautiful.”

I talked about this today on ESPN. Emily is amazing and one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen was @EmilyGlazer, @DanaMattioli and @khadeeja_safdar bringing their young children to work to celebrate their well-deserved Pulitzer Prize. @AroundtheHorn @TonyReali. https://t.co/5DOSATpWJT pic.twitter.com/s8FNlTwIr5 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 6, 2025

Clark and Glazer notably met during their time together at the Wall Street Journal event in 2011. Clearly, they have both grown quite a bit since that time professionally. So it truly must have been amazing for Clark to see all of his now-wife’s work come to fruition.