Photo Credit: ESPN2

Fans of Kevin Clark and his ESPN2 show This is Football will now be able to enjoy it twice as much.

Clark shared on Friday that his show, which has been airing on ESPN2 in partnership with Omaha Productions since September, is now an hour long.

“My ESPN2 Show is expanding to an *hour* today and each week for the foreseeable future until someone realizes they gave me an hour-long show on TV. This Is Football. 2 PM.” Clark shared on X.

He added that Friday’s episode included conversations with Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, a college football reporter for The Athletic and Fox, Bruce Feldman, and ESPN Draft guru Matt Miller.

My ESPN2 Show is expanding to an *hour* today and each week for the forseeable future until someone realizes they gave me an hour long show on TV. This Is Football. 2 PM. @OmahaProd. Guests: Les Snead, Kevin O’Connell, @BruceFeldmanCFB, @nfldraftscout. pic.twitter.com/52U3nGBSYv — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 9, 2025

This has been a big week in Clark’s life. His wife, Emily Glazer, was part of The Wall Street Journal‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning team for their “Musk Above the Law” series—something Clark spoke with pride about on ESPN’s Around the Horn.