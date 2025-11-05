Credit: TNT

In addition to his role on Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith is expanding his presence on ESPN programming.

On Wednesday, the Disney-owned company announced that the former NBA point guard has reached a multiyear agreement to make regular appearances on the network. According to ESPN, Smith’s primary role will be as a guest on First Take. However, he’ll also occasionally serve as a game analyst and appear on NBA Countdown, including Wednesday night’s episode ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs doubleheader.

Inside the NBA’s Kenny Smith (@TheJetOnTNT) will appear on additional ESPN programming – including @FirstTake – as part of a new, multi-year agreement pic.twitter.com/1A0DBGtNfa — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 5, 2025

News of Smith’s new agreement with ESPN comes two weeks after the Bristol-based network first began airing Inside the NBA as a part of a licensing deal with TNT Sports. While the popular studio show remains a Warner Bros. Discovery property, it now airs on ESPN, with TNT no longer possessing a portion of the NBA’s media rights package.

In the months since the licensing deal was first announced, many have speculated that ESPN would ruin the show by forcing talents such as Stephen A. Smith on a crew best known for its on-air chemistry. Thus far, however, it’s been business as usual, with the new version of Inside the NBA effectively indistinguishable from the old one.

As for Smith’s expanded role on ESPN, it makes sense for all involved. For the former North Carolina star, it helps fill his calendar (and bank account) as Inside the NBA‘s new schedule is backloaded for after Christmas. For the network, the move doesn’t just add one of the NBA’s top analysts to its airwaves on a more consistent basis, but also expands Inside the NBA‘s presence outside of the studio show’s limited dates.

At this point, there isn’t any reason to believe that any of Smith’s TNT colleagues will follow suit with similar deals — in fact, when it comes to Charles Barkley, we’d bet against it. Then again, it wouldn’t be the first time that the Hall of Fame forward has reversed course regarding his willingness to work with the Worldwide Leader in Sports.