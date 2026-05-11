Credit: Kenny Mayne

The collaboration we’ve all been waiting for has finally happened: Former SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne is now writing greeting cards.

The greeting card industry is currently dominated by Hallmark and American Greetings, and despite the abundance of options when purchasing a greeting card, many customers are often left disappointed with the selection. Thankfully, Kenny Mayne is here to help.

Mayne announced his new venture Monday morning, revealing a partnership with Lovepop, a greeting card company that features 3D pop-up designs. Now Lovepop will also feature “love, kenny,” a line of greeting cards written by Mayne.

“I’ve been chasing this idea long enough that my niece is now old enough to critique it,” Mayne joked in the press release “I’ve always believed greeting cards should either make you laugh, cry, or question why you opened them in front of other people…turns out it just took a decade and the right partner to prove me marginally right. Thankfully, Lovepop saw the same thing I did, only with better paper, a cool pop-up element, better execution, and slightly less self-doubt.”

Mayne explained that his passion for writing greeting cards began when his now-11-year-old niece turned 1. After forgetting to get a card for her first birthday, Mayne created his own that read, “You are one, you cannot read.” 10 years later, Mayne seeks to write and sell cards for people who can read, and some for those who can’t.

For Mayne, his newest venture continues to help build a career resume that will likely never be duplicated. Mayne was once offered an NFL contract by the Seattle Seahawks, he was a garbage man, he also had a tenure assembling garbage cans before spending more than a quarter-century with ESPN. Currently, Mayne co-hosts the We Need a Fourth golf podcast with Cooper Manning and Brian Baumgartner, and now he also writes greeting cards.