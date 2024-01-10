Credit: Kenny Beecham on X

Kenny Beecham, the self-made NBA digital content creator, on Wednesday announced a new podcast with Omaha Productions and ESPN.

The show, titled Numbers On the Board, is an offshoot of Through the Wire, which Beecham previously cohosted for Bleacher Report alongside fellow creators PeeWeeDaPlug, MikeBeenHere and Darrick Miller.

Beecham announced the new show with a social video alongside Omaha cofounder and NFL legend Peyton Manning. The video signaled a larger partnership for Beecham’s Enjoy Basketball brand in addition to the new podcast launch.

Alright Peyton Manning, you’re hired! Super excited to announce @EnjoyBBall partnership with @OmahaProd and @ESPN as we launch the new chapter of our podcast, @NOTBpod! First episode drops Saturday pic.twitter.com/UoSSpYjpXo — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) January 10, 2024

Beecham’s main YouTube channel featuring NBA commentary videos has over 600,000 subscribers. His recently launched eponymous podcast channel has nearly 300,000 subscribers and has scored interviews with NBA athletes like Michael Porter Jr. and Naz Reid.

Beecham’s profile has grown in recent months with appearances on The Stephen A. Smith Show and The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

Enjoy Basketball is a social brand with a newsletter, merchandise and now a growing podcast network in partnership with Omaha.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Omaha and Enjoy Basketball will create “new digital shows, alternate broadcasts and branded content.”

Since partnering with ESPN around the debut of the ManningCast, Omaha has landed multiple significant deals to help build out ESPN’s digital video offerings.

Omaha produces This Is Football with recent ESPN hire Kevin Clark and took over production of Mina Kimes’ football podcast. Numbers On the Board represents the company’s first foray in NBA coverage.

Also on Wednesday, Omaha announced new details on its collaboration with LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment on a Quarterback-style documentary series for Netflix centered on the NBA.

Numbers on the Board should be a key project to watch to see what Beecham can do with a bigger platform as well as how Omaha plans to expand going forward.

