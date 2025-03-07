Photo Credit: ESPN/YouTube

Next season, TNT’s Inside the NBA is of course set to be aired across ESPN networks. But after Charles Barkley’s latest shots at his future network on Thursday night, it sure doesn’t sound like Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA cast will be welcomed with open arms by ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins.

On Thursday’s edition of Inside the NBA, Barkley aired his grievances about how ESPN has covered the Los Angeles Lakers since the acquisition of Luka Dončić, particularly taking issue with recent comments made by Perkins.

Barkley said in the rant that he “wants all the smoke” from those at ESPN that have any issue with anything he said. And it turns out, he may very well get all the smoke he is asking for from Perkins.

In a response post on X, Perkins addressed Barkley’s comments, telling him to “keep that same energy” the next time the two see each other in person.

“Hey NBA on TNT, might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around,” wrote Perkins. “When he see an idiot or fool in person, make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all.”

This is certainly not the first time that has been the subject of criticism from Barkley or the rest of the Inside the NBA cast. In the past, Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have gone as far as calling Perkins a “roach” and hitting a punching bag with a picture of Perkins on it live on-air.

Luckily for ESPN, Inside the NBA will still be produced by TNT next season. So perhaps the amount of in-person interaction between Perkins and the Inside the NBA cast will still be kept to a minimum for the post part.

But still, it sure seems like any chance for ESPN’s NBA media personalities all being one big happy family may be completely out the window.