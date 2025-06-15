Photo Credit: ESPN

If the cameras during Game 4 of the NBA Finals were indeed trying to avoid any shot that focused on a pair of Indiana Pacers fans wearing Dumb and Dumber suits mocking ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith, it wasn’t at the request of Perkins.

Two fans sitting close to the Indiana bench were wearing the orange and blue suits similar to the ones worn by Jim Carrey’s Lloyd Christmas and Jeff Daniels’ Harry Dunne. They also had facial cutouts of Smith and Perkins. Given where they were sitting, the fans were on camera a lot. They also stood out, given that most of the other fans in the building were wearing yellow shirts. But while the fans were consistently visible on camera, they were rarely in focus.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) sharing the article, Awful Announcing noted, “ESPN tried as hard as they could to avoid the Dumb & Dumber inspired fans in the front row at the Finals targeting Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins,” which Perkins responded to.

“They should have showed it,” Perkins said. “I’m glad they’re tuning in!!!! Carry on…”

They should have showed it. I’m glad they’re tuning in!!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 14, 2025

On Friday, Perkins responded to another X post, which was a picture of the fans, saying “Lmao!!!!”

Perkins, and other ESPN personalities have made themselves the show too often while covering the NBA Finals, perhaps at the expense of the players and teams competing for the championship. Here, though, we have to give him credit for having a good sense of humor and not taking himself too seriously.