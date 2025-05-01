Credit: ESPN

Kendrick Perkins might be hearing about this one for awhile.

The former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst appeared on Wednesday’s edition of NBA Today and had a case of the stumbles and mumbles when it came to pronouncing one of his colleague’s names on the air.

While discussing Wednesday night’s Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, Perk had a bit of trouble citing a certain ESPN reporter.

Kendrick Perkins had a little trouble saying Malika Andrews’ husband’s name (ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin) on the air today…pic.twitter.com/2tCfyte8eX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2025

“As expected and confirmed by my brother Dave McMenam,” Perkins began.

“David who?” Malika Andrews, the host of NBA Today and wife of ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, replied laughing.

“McMenam,” Perkins deadpanned, sending Andrews into hysterics.

Whether or not Perk was joking the second time he said “McMenam” is beside the point. That was genuinely hilarious. No doubt, the 16-year NBA vet will have a tough time living this down with Andrews off-air.

To be fair, McMenamin is a very tough name to pronounce. That’s a lot of syllables that all kind of sound the same and can easily get jumbled up.