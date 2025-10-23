Screengrab via ESPN

The cast of Inside the NBA may be the new kids in town at ESPN, but Kendrick Perkins is still at the network and reminded everyone of his presence with a one-liner that left his colleague Elle Duncan completely speechless.

Charles Barkley and company are known for their fun and humor while on the air. So why wouldn’t Kendrick Perkins and Elle Duncan have a little fun on Tuesday while discussing the NBA’s opening night matchup between the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

As the segment was coming to an end, Kendrick Perkins decided to set up a joke for his ESPN colleague. And whether it was the deadpan delivery, or the fact that nobody expected the joke he was about to tell, it stopped Duncan dead in her tracks.

“You ready for this one? What you need ibuprofen for when you have a Perk?”

Part II… Kendrick Perkins to Elle Duncan: “What you need ibuprofen for when you have a Perk?” pic.twitter.com/ga66fLdHDU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2025

In case you are wondering, Elle Duncan is all good with Perkins and his jokes. In fact, it’s part of their relationship and their segments together. As shown in the first video, she enjoys making puns with his name and this time Big Perk had one coming back her way that left her speechless in a way that only a horrifying dad joke can.

You’ve never blankly stared at a friend while you make them sit in their bad dad joke? Cause man I’ve been on the receiving end of that stare A LOT in my life. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) October 22, 2025

Nooooo lol yall got this all wrong .. I ALWAYS use a Perk idiom when I intro Perk ( like I did tonight) and he always tries to top it. Thats where the clip picks up. That’s big bruh- staaaahp it. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) October 22, 2025

Elle Duncan is no stranger to using humor and puns on ESPN telecasts, even during high-profile events like the WNBA All-Star Game. However, whether it was the unexpected nature of the joke itself or her live, authentic reaction, this one picked up some extra viral traction on social media. I’m not sure if we ever want to see Kendrick Perkins try to best it, though.