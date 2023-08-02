Photo Credit: ESPN

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins turned his 14-year NBA career into an analyst gig with ESPN. In addition to that, he has been serving as an AAU basketball coach. Perkins detailed a hilarious story on Monday about how he lost his cool at an AAU game this past weekend, leading to him being kicked out of the game.

The story emerged after a tweet from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was shown during an NBA Today episode on Monday.

“Word on the street is Kendrick Perkins getting double techs in kids AAU Games?? I don’t blame you fam, had to leave Vegas early because of the same reason.”

Perkins was asked to explain what exactly happened during his appearance on NBA Today, where he confirmed Young’s story and detailed why he was kicked out.

“I have been coaching for three years and I haven’t gotten ejected one time. So I am going to ask the ref a question on why did he eject one of my players. And he would not talk to me. When he didn’t give me an answer, I blew a gasket. I was pissed off at this point. And now I am calling for the director of the tournament because he (the ref) tried to kick me out of the gym.”

Kendrick Perkins got kicked out of an AAU game over the weekend & NBA Today has the video: "At the end of the day I was pissed off" pic.twitter.com/sBDRrd0FKJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2023

Perkins added that even though he was “kicked out” by the referee, he “wasn’t going anywhere”, and he ultimately got his way.

“So he tried to kick me out the game. I was like ‘I’m not going anywhere. First of all, I spent thousands of dollars to come to Vegas for this tournament. I’m not leaving the gym.’ The tournament director was like ‘Perk, you are gonna have to stand on the sideline, but you can finish the game.'”

Perkins has certainly developed a reputation for voicing his opinion as an analyst, and it seems like that is also the case for his youth coaching career.

