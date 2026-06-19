Credit: All the Smoke Podcast

Kendrick Perkins is the latest ESPN NBA personality to dip their toe in the world of college basketball program management.

Big Perk, a 14-year NBA veteran and ESPN NBA analyst, has agreed to become the men’s basketball general manager at Jackson State.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Sham Charania.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins – 14-year NBA veteran and 2008 champion – has agreed to become the men’s basketball General Manager of HBCU Jackson State, as well as a connection to its broadcast and journalism program, per Perkins: “I’m thankful for this opportunity to impact… pic.twitter.com/lTHV4tSn3a — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2026

In addition to his work with the basketball team, Perkins told Charania that he will have a connection to the school’s broadcast and journalism program.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community,” Perkins said.

Charania also reported that Perkins will continue to serve in his analyst role with ESPN, though it remains to be seen how his work with Jackson State might impact that.

At Jackson State, Perkins will be working alongside head coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson. The Tigers are coming off a 12-21 season and haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2007.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski became the general manager at St. Bonaventure University, his alma mater, in 2024, though he left the company to take that role.

Former NBA stars becoming GMs of college basketball programs has become something of a trend in recent years, likely spurred on by the NIL era. Perkins joins Shaquille O’Neal at Sacramento State, Steph Curry at Davidson, John Wall at Howard, and Damian Lillard at Weber State.