With so much time devoted to various studio shows during the week, ESPN has a lot of time to produce content.

When one of their analysts is on a show, it makes sense to have the same person do multiple shows throughout the day. If they’re already set up for a segment on one show, keep that suit on and camera set up and do the next show.

Richard Jefferson, who is in Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, was all over ESPN’s morning shows. Starting with SportsCenter at 6:47 am ct, Jefferson then had two shots on Get Up at 7:10 and 7:33 in addition to Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin at 8:09 and First Take at 10:05 before being on The Jump at 2:00 pm. Jefferson toughed it out but he managed to squeeze in some sleep whenever he could. That caused Jefferson’s Jump co-star Kendrick Perkins to have some fun.

Nope, this is why I’m just calling games next year! — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) July 19, 2021

There’s no shame, Richard. I get it, I’m not a morning person either. And even though getting up early is part of the job sometimes, it’s probably not the best part about the job. Despite receiving a bit of good-natured ribbing, Jefferson’s morning run of appearances was ultimately successful.