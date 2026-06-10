Credit: ESPN

DraftKings probably likes its ESPN partnership until someone on First Take attributes increased fan violence to sports wagering.

In one of the most hyped sporting events in New York history, the Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs Monday night. But worse than losing the game was the reactions of some fans around New York City after the loss.

Knicks fans gathering outside Madison Square Garden has been a celebrated scene throughout this playoff run. But with President Donald Trump attending Game 3, heightened security forced the watch party to be moved. And unfortunately, an NBA Finals watch party at Bryant Park turned violent Monday night, with a chunk of the Knicks crowd appallingly attacking fans wearing Spurs gear, leading to 21 detainments and eight arrests.

The reprehensible violence has been widely condemned by players and celebrity fans in the ensuing days, with Stephen A. Smith among those who spoke out against it. Kendrick Perkins joined Smith in condemning the violence on Wednesday morning, but he also placed some of the blame on sports gambling.

“Everybody places a bet. Emotions are high.” – Kendrick Perkins attributes increased fan violence to gambling during a segment on First Take presented by DraftKings Sports pic.twitter.com/xMx18qvY0h — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 10, 2026

“Sports will never be the same. And when I say that is because, what is the biggest thing that’s evolving when it comes to sports right now? Gambling,” Perkins said. “Everybody and their mama and their aunties, great aunties, great grandmothers, everybody places a bet. Emotions are high.”

Perkins made sure to note he’s not excusing or justifying fans putting their hands on another person because of the jersey they are wearing, but he’s noting there is often more at stake than just someone rooting for their favorite team to win out of fandom.

“We have to be mindful that emotions are gonna be high now,” Perkins continued. “People are going to be raging. Not just because their sports team lost, because they probably bet their house on it. It’s a real thing. People want to run from the conversation, it’s a real conversation, because guess what? Sports betting is not going anywhere.”

Ironically, Perkins blamed fan violence on sports gambling during a segment on First Take Presented by DraftKings Sports. ESPN and DraftKings entered a multiyear partnership last December, under which DraftKings became the brand’s official sportsbook and odds provider, bringing an end to ESPN Bet. Credit Perkins for ignoring the sponsorship to make his point, even if DraftKings may not have liked it.

Perkins is right to note that lost wagers can lead to rage or even displaced anger for some fans who gambled more than they can afford. But it’s probably unfair to blame the fan violence that occurred in the streets of Manhattan Monday night on gambling. Fans are betting on every game, and Monday night’s violence was an anomaly. These attacks are not happening in every city after every game, even though those games are wagered on as well.