Photo by Daniel Bartel / ESPN Images

Kendrick Perkins has never been accused of being too calm at his son’s AAU games.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the ESPN analyst getting into a heated altercation at Kenxton’s game at the Trae Young Family Athletic Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday, where multiple men had to physically restrain the former 6-foot-10 NBA enforcer during a matchup between YPG Perkins and Swaveway Playaz. According to TMZ, the game was chippy throughout, and a non-basketball play on one of his players set Perkins off. Norman Police Department officers working off-duty security helped resolve the situation, and no criminal charges have been filed.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Kendrick Perkins was held back in a heated argument at his son’s AAU game. pic.twitter.com/TH6MOtQ6qT — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2026

Perkins addressed the incident on social media afterward and wasn’t exactly contrite.

“Damn right and it probably won’t be the last time!” he wrote. “I’m going to protect every single kid in my organization like they’re my own.”

Damn right and it probably won’t be the last time! I’m going to protect every single kid in my organization like they’re my own. https://t.co/iOUMHLPXGM — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 27, 2026

His rep, Kennard McGuire, told TMZ that “Kendrick is very passionate about everything, especially when it involves his kids,” adding that they were “not going to waste water on an imaginary fire.”

Perkins also appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday to provide some context.

“Things got heated this weekend.. That’s my organization and we were in a tournament.. After the game one of my players got body slammed.. I had an exchange with the coach but after that we dapped up and kept it moving” ~ @KendrickPerkins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/l6FyAky3Tq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2026

Of course, this isn’t the first time Perkins has caused a scene at one of his son’s games. He was ejected from an AAU game in Las Vegas in 2023 after arguing with officials over a call on one of his players, later explaining on NBA Today that he “blew off the gasket” when a referee refused to explain why one of his kids had been tossed, and he refused to leave the gym until the tournament director got involved.

More than a tournament director got involved on Sunday, as it took actual police officers to resolve the situation. And judging by his response, Perkins sees no reason to do anything differently next time.