Following Malika Andrews’s quick ascent at ESPN, the company is reportedly looking to make things a family affair and hire her sister.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is hiring Kendra Andrews, Malika’s younger sister, as their new NBA reporter covering the Golden State Warriors.

She currently works as a Warriors reporter and host for NBC Sports Bay Area as well as the Dubs Talk podcast. The Gonzaga University graduate previously wrote for The Athletic and has talked about how growing up in the Bay Area impacted her passion for sports and the teams located there.

“Growing up in Oakland and the Bay Area,” Kendra said in February, “there’s such a rich sports culture, countless sports teams, two football teams, two baseball teams, hockey, basketball – all of it. That was our family time. When Malika and I were done with our homework, when my dad got home from work, when dinner was all cleaned up, that’s when we would hang out together as a family of four, watching the Warriors. We grew up in a split 49ers and Raiders household, and that’s how we got quality time together.”

While Marchand said that ESPN would not comment on the move, he also reported that the network plans to move current Warriors reporter, Nick Friedell, to New York where he’ll focus on the Brooklyn Nets.

Andrews’ older sister Malika has skyrocketed at ESPN, quickly ascending from writer to being one of ESPN’s NBA “bubble” reporters during the 2019-2020 season. When the Rachel Nichols-Maris Taylor fallout hit, it was Andrews who stepped up to become ESPN’s NBA Finals sideline reporter and eventually became the host of NBA Today, which replaced The Jump after it was canceled.

[NY Post]