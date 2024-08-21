Kelsey Riggs is moving up in the ESPN hierarchy.
The anchor and reporter best known to fans for her work the past few seasons on the ACC Network has landed a full-time anchor role on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
She is expected to make her debut Aug. 29.
“When I started at ACCN and ESPN, I never dreamed I’d host SportsCenter. Joining the team full-time is an incredible honor,” Riggs said (via ESPN). I’m deeply grateful for my time with ACCN and for all the people who helped me reach this iconic show.”
Riggs joined ESPN’s ACCN when it launched in 2019. She has also filled in as a SportsCenter anchor in the past, so she knows her way around the studio.
“Kelsey’s passion for sports and her ability to connect with fans make her a perfect fit for SportsCenter,” ESPN Senior Vice President of Production and Content Strategy Maria Soares said. “Already experienced as a part-time SportsCenter anchor, we’re thrilled to have Kelsey part of the show now on a full-time basis.”
The former college soccer player started broadcasting with a three-year stint as sports anchor/reporter for Charlotte’s WCNC, where she covered the Carolina Panthers, among other duties. Her duties with the ACC Network included hosting ACC Huddle, Nothing But Net, and other studio shows.
