Credit: Keiana Martin on Facebook

Keiana Martin is leaving CBS Sports for ESPN.

The network announced Monday that Martin is joining as a SportsCenter anchor, coming off more than a decade of experience that included stops at NBC Sports, MLB Network, MSG Network, and CBS Sports, where she served as a nightly anchor on CBS Sports HQ and hosted Inside College Football and Inside College Basketball on CBS Sports Network. She also worked as a sideline reporter for CBS and TNT Sports, including hosting truTV’s The Line.

Martin got her start in the industry as an intern with the Kansas City Chiefs after graduating from San Diego State University, eventually working her way through roles with the Denver Nuggets and San Francisco 49ers before breaking into television.

“Growing up, ESPN was more than just where I got highlights – it was where I learned how stories in sports could connect with people,” said Martin. “Joining SportsCenter is a true full-circle moment for me. ESPN helped shape the way I fell in love with sports and sports storytelling, and I’m grateful to now have the opportunity to contribute to that same standard.

“ESPN has always represented the pinnacle in sports coverage, and I’m excited to contribute to that legacy.”

Martin is the latest addition to a SportsCenter anchor rotation that has been steadily growing over the past year. Madelyn Burke joined in March after nearly two decades, including stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Sports Illustrated, and a lengthy run as one of the primary faces of New York Giants coverage on MSG Network. Samantha Rivera came aboard last week from CBS Miami under a multiyear deal as a bilingual host spanning ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Treavor Scales returned to Bristol last May for the 6 p.m. ET edition of the show after stints with Bally Sports and The CW. Rich Eisen returned in April for a special midnight edition from Bristol, his first time back at ESPN’s main campus in more than 20 years.

Martin will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn., and will begin work in May. Her specific anchoring schedule was not announced.