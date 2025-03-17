Photo credit: MSG

As Dan Orlovsky wonders whether his media future will be with ESPN, his past was nearly with NFL Network.

Orlovsky joined ESPN ahead of the 2018 football season after announcing his retirement from the NFL in Oct. 2017. But ESPN wasn’t his only post-playing career option, with Kay Adams recently revealing he could have taken his talents to Good Morning Football. Monday morning on Up & Adams, the former Good Morning Football host said one of her biggest disappointments was not getting to work with Orlovsky at NFL Network.

“One of the biggest bummers of my career is when you chose to go to ESPN over staying at ‘Good Morning Football’ with me” – Kay Adams to Dan Orlovsky pic.twitter.com/NtlRg45Bt8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2025



“One of the biggest bummers of my career is when you chose to go to ESPN over staying at Good Morning Football with me,” Adams told Orlovsky. “Because I would have died to have been your teammate. But wishing you luck with everything, can’t wait to see what happens next.”

“You never know; we’ll see what the future holds and whatnot,” Orlovsky said, not closing the door on working with Adams or anyone else in the future. “We can do something; you never know. A lot of time left.”

A lot of time and, apparently, a lot of uncertainty. Because while Orlovsky has undoubtedly built a successful second career for himself at ESPN, his contract is set to expire and it doesn’t sound like he’s looking to give the Worldwide Leader any hometown discount. Nor should he, especially after seeing ESPN give Stephen A. Smith a contract worth more than $100 million.

Orlovsky is great on television. He breaks down Xs and Os as well as any football analyst, and his unique personality makes for excellent entertainment. Those qualities would have played equally well on Good Morning Football had Orlovsky chosen NFL Network over ESPN after he retired.

But it’s hard to argue that the NFL Network would have been a better fit for Orlovsky. His personality may have been allowed to shine sooner on Good Morning Football, but the exposure he ultimately receives from Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live and Monday Night Football is more than anything NFL Network could have offered.