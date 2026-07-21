Karl Ravech prior to a regular season Sunday Night Baseball game. (Photo by Marcus Stevens/ESPN Images.)

Another round of layoffs has arrived in Bristol, Connecticut, as ESPN prepares to say goodbye to many household names. But none may be bigger than longtime veteran anchor and play-by-play man Karl Ravech.

Both The Athletic and Front Office Sports broke the news of Ravech’s ESPN departure on Tuesday morning. ESPN is preparing to do what is now seemingly their annual custom of summer layoffs to balance their books, painfully saying goodbye to several on-air personalities in addition to folks behind the scenes.

The most recent wave of layoffs got underway on Monday night with the shock departure of longtime NFL analyst Ryan Clark. As the news broke of Clark’s termination, he was live on the network airwaves on NFL Live and was informed during the program of his fate in a sad and stunning turn of events. While he was the first name to be shared, others are expected to follow, especially centered on the newly acquired NFL Network.

However, Ravech is reportedly the biggest name to be let go as part of these 2026 layoffs given his decades of contributions to ESPN.

Karl Ravech was a mainstay at ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor and the longtime host of Baseball Tonight, which at one time was a nightly staple on the WorldWide Leader in Sports. He was also the host of ESPN’s on-site World Series coverage. In recent years, he transitioned to being one of ESPN’s lead play-by-play announcers for the sport, calling the famed Sunday Night Baseball franchise before it moved on to NBC this season.

Ravech first joined ESPN in May 1993. Although he was synonymous with the network’s baseball coverage for much of that time period, he was also a longtime SportsCenter anchor and called college basketball games for the network.

The news of Ravech’s departure came just one night after he called the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies contest on ESPN in what may end up being his last assignment for the network. It remains to be seen where ESPN goes for the remainder of their baseball coverage in 2026. But seeing Karl Ravech exit the network mid-season in this way after so many dedicated years of service in Bristol is a sobering reminder of the current realities of modern media.