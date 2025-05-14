Photo Credit: ESPN on YouTube

The Kansas City Chiefs receive as much national attention as any team in sports. But if you need even more insight into the Chiefs organization, ESPN has you covered with a new documentary on the team’s failed pursuit of three straight Super Bowl championships this past season.

In a press release on Tuesday, ESPN announced that a new project called The Kingdom is set to be released this coming fall. Patrick Mahomes issued a statement on the upcoming project in ESPN’s release, detailing how he views it as “an honor” to be involved in the behind-the-scenes look into the Chiefs organization from the 2024 season.

“Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs gave ESPN unfiltered access to our lives – on and off the field,” said Mahomes “The result is an incredible six-episode series called The Kingdom that showcases the true heart of our great city, the team, and what it takes to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. We dive into the history and legacy of the franchise, from the early days in Texas all the way to our third-straight Super Bowl appearance. It was an honor to be a part of this incredible project, and I can’t wait for all of you to see it.”

In addition to the press release, ESPN also released a 30-second trailer for the docuseries, which featured snippets of numerous interviews with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid, among others.

It may not be the kind of look into a true two-decade-long dynasty that we saw from The Dynasty: New England Patriots on Apple TV, as it sounds like it will be more focused solely on the 2024 season and how the team came to be founded by Lamar Hunt in 1959.

But given just how popular the Chiefs are and what was at stake for the organization this past season, it’s easy to see why there should be plenty of interest around this new project, which will be a six-episode series that is produced by Words + Pictures in association with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios.