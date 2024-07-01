CREDIT: ESPN

With the NFL preseason set to begin in a few weeks, ESPN has added to its robust coverage.

ESPN announced Monday that Kalyn Kahler will join the network as a national NFL reporter. Kahler has been with The Athletic since September 2022 in the same role.

Before joining The Athletic, Kahler made stops at Defector, Bleacher Report, and Sports Illustrated/Monday Morning Quarterback, where she got her start and spent the first five years of her career. Kahler first served as an editorial assistant before working her way up to staff writer with the site. While at MMQB, she won the 2021 Pro Football Writers of America’s award for enterprise/feature writing and earned a Year’s Best Sports Writing 2021 notable selection for her three-part series, “Pray for Kabeer.”

Her work has also been featured in The New York Times, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications.

Kahler posted about the news shortly after it was made official. “So thankful for my two NFL seasons at @TheAthleticNFL, we did some awesome work. Next up for me: ESPN!!! Let’s gooooooooo!” She said.

A Wisconsin native, Kahler graduated from Northwestern University in 2015 and still lives in the Chicago area.

Kahler is the latest person to move between ESPN and The Athletic, a pipeline that has become common over the past few years.

