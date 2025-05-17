Photo Credit: ESPN FC/YouTube.

Julie Foudy, who has been an integral part of ESPN’s soccer coverage for the last 20 years, is reportedly leaving the network.

Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported on Foudy’s ESPN departure on Friday.

“Julie Foudy is out at ESPN after 20 years,” the report said. “Foudy and ESPN failed to reach an agreement on a contract renewal, sources told Front Office Sports.”

While soccer coverage has naturally been Foudy’s biggest role at ESPN, other roles included hosting the Laughter Permitted podcast. She was also a part of the network’s Little League World Series coverage. Foudy has also been part of TNT’s soccer coverage.

Glasspiegel and McCarthy also offered some speculation as to what might be next for Foudy.

“She could be a natural fit for Netflix’s coverage of the 2027 and 2031 women’s World Cups,” they said. “The streamer has exclusive U.S. rights in those years.”

Before going to ESPN, Foudy was notably a player on the United States women’s national soccer team from 1988-2004, serving as a co-captain from 1991-2000 and a captain from 2000-2004. In her time with the USWNT, Foudy won two FIFA World Cups (1991, 1999) and two Olympic Gold Medals (1996, 2004) and also earned a pair of World Cup bronze medals (1995, 2003) and an Olympic Silver Medal (1996). Foudy is also part of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.