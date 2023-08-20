The Little League World Series is all about children having fun but we hope ESPN got kids to sign permission slips for this segment.

Longtime ESPN personality and legendary soccer analyst Julie Foudy was reporting from the Little League World Series on Saturday when she was in the crowd with a small herd of children riding cardboard sleds down a large hill.

Sounds like a fantastic occasion, right? Foudy climbed aboard one particular vessel she dubbed “The Beast” and decided to take part.

As she went careening down the embankment, the speed quickly became evident as she did her best to avoid running over several children in the ESPN cardboard rocketship (complete with decorative flames so that you know it’s going to be fast). Thankfully, no children were harmed in the making of this segment, although one kid may have gotten a glancing blow in the face and the end of the journey.

That reaction at the end of the segment from all the kids in the crowd at the Little League World Series made it all worthwhile of course. Now we just need Buster Olney to give this a shot during the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast from Williamsport.

