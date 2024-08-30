Photo credit: ESPN

Not everybody loved Mike Tannenbaum saying the Dallas Cowboys are more likely to have Shedeur Sanders as their quarterback next year than Dak Prescott.

Actually, most people probably thought it was an absolutely absurd take from Mr. T on Friday’s Get Up.

Veteran Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis certainly did not appreciate it.

“There’s a better chance, in my opinion, that Shedeur Sanders could be the quarterback there next year than Dak Prescott at this point,” Tannenbaum said, drawing eye rolls and pushback from Dan Graziano, Mike Greenberg, and Bart Scott on set, not to mention a strong reaction from Lewis on X.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much I can’t stand you mfs,” Lewis wrote in a social media post while sharing Get Up’s video of Tannenbaum’s hot take.

With the NFL season set to kick off in less than a week, Tannenbaum is already forecasting next year’s quarterback for the Cowboys. Welcome to daytime sports debate television, where no Cowboys take is too hot to say over the national airwaves.

We get it. Prescott is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Cowboys. And the idea of Deion Sanders’ superstar quarterback son wearing the silver and blue is tantalizing for some. But Tannenbaum already disproved his point by noting the hurdles it would take for the Cowboys to trade up and select Sanders next year.

It’s one thing to discuss the prospect of Sanders being the Cowboys quarterback. But claiming it’s more probable for Sanders to be the Cowboys quarterback than Prescott next season is ridiculous.

Ridiculous enough to make NFL players say they can’t stand you mfs.

[Get Up]