ESPNNBABy Phillip Bupp on

Over the past couple years, networks have had to pivot on the fly when a broadcaster has been unable to work for pandemic-related reasons. Sometimes, it comes at the worst time and that seems to be the case for ESPN’s Jorge Sedano.

Sedano was supposed to be the sideline reporter for Game 3 of the Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks series but Sedano tweeted that he won’t be there Friday night due to being in health and safety protocols. Monica McNutt will take over and join Dave Pasch and JJ Redick on the call, as previously reported by Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

It’s certainly unfortunate for Sedano to miss Game 3 considering it’s the playoffs and he’s based in Miami, but he’s gotta do what’s best and that’s to get better. Sedano hopes to be back soon.

[@Sedano]

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp