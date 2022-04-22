Over the past couple years, networks have had to pivot on the fly when a broadcaster has been unable to work for pandemic-related reasons. Sometimes, it comes at the worst time and that seems to be the case for ESPN’s Jorge Sedano.

Sedano was supposed to be the sideline reporter for Game 3 of the Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks series but Sedano tweeted that he won’t be there Friday night due to being in health and safety protocols. Monica McNutt will take over and join Dave Pasch and JJ Redick on the call, as previously reported by Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Unfortunately, I won’t be there b/c I’m in health & safety protocols. Feel ok now. Rough time overnight last night. My homie @McNuttMonica will be patrolling the sidelines. ?? Hope to be back in an NBA arena soon. ✌? ? https://t.co/3sheSTwjvO — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) April 21, 2022

It’s certainly unfortunate for Sedano to miss Game 3 considering it’s the playoffs and he’s based in Miami, but he’s gotta do what’s best and that’s to get better. Sedano hopes to be back soon.

