Prior to the Week 11 SEC showdown between Alabama and LSU, ESPN will be hosting College GameDay, with two former LSU standouts serving as the guest pickers on the show. But it turns out, the star-studded cast of GameDay got even more stacked when it was revealed on Friday that one more big name will be making their debut on the show.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne, who both starred for LSU baseball and gymnastics respectively, will be joining the normal GameDay cast as the Week 11 guest pickers.

In a post on the GameDay X account, it was revealed on Friday afternoon that country music star Jordan Davis will also appear on Saturday’s show.

Louisiana's own Jordan Davis is joining us down in the Bayou

Davis should fit right in with the pro-LSU crowd, growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana before attending LSU and graduating with an Environmental Science degree.

Saturday’s game couldn’t be of more importance for both LSU and Alabama. With both teams at 6-2 on the season, whoever wins may be on a fast track for further keeping themselves in the race for a College Football Playoff race. And the loser may have very little chance at all of getting into the CFP.

With that in mind, it seems like both LSU and ESPN are bringing out the big guns for College GameDay to further increase the anticipation for the matchup, which the appearance of Jordan Davis should only add to.

