Nico Young of Northern Arizona (left) is interviewed by ESPN anchor John Anderson after winning the 3,000m in 7:41.01 during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Track at New Balance. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPNBy Sam Neumann on

After departing SportsCenter earlier this month, John Anderson’s future was in flux.

A familiar face at the anchor desk for the past 25 years, Anderson announced his retirement earlier this year. He’ll be stepping down from his role at the Worldwide Leader when his contract concludes at the end of the month.

Now we know where his next move will be.

On Monday, the Missouri School of Journalism announced Anderson as the school’s Endowed Chair in Radio and Television Journalism.

After a final farewell with his last show this Friday, Anderson will return to his alma mater as he trades the anchor desk for the classroom, joining the Missouri School of Journalism faculty in January.

“John has kept fans and aspiring sports journalists in the know for more than two decades,” Dean David Kurpius said in a news release, “and I’m so excited that he has chosen to bring that experience back to his alma mater for the benefit of new generations of students.”

Anderson’s time at the Worldwide Leader will not be over, though. He did say that he’ll continue to have a presence and do “a few” track and field events. He named NCAA track meets, the New York City Marathon, and SEC programming as areas he’ll focus on.

He’ll just have to juggle all of that as a member of the University of Missouri’s faculty.

