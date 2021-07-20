Add another name to the list of ESPN personalities receiving contract extensions this summer.

On Tuesday, the network announced a multi-year extension with college football analyst Joey Galloway, who’s been with ESPN for a decade.

In the release, ESPN noted that Galloway will continue to be a consistent presence across their college football studio coverage.

Galloway will continue to be a mainstay across ESPN studio programming, including College Football Live, SportsCenter and college football pre-game, halftime and post-game shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season. Galloway has provided analysis for every College Football Playoff since its inception, and he will continue to play an integral role in ESPN’s CFP coverage, including the College Football Playoff: Top 25 Rankings Show, College Football Playoff Selection Show and on-site studio presence of the New Year’s Six and National Championship.

Also on Tuesday, ESPN announced new deals for the SEC Network trio of Dari Nowkhah, Alyssa Lang, and Peter Burns, while Paul Finebaum’s new deal was announced on Monday.

[ESPN]