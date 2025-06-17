Twelve-time champion Joey Chestnut plans to compete in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest again in 2020. Xxx 051920redsrockies 19 Jpg S Usa Oh

There is nothing more American than the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on the Fourth of July. And to the delight of many competitive eating fans, the biggest name in the niche sport, Joey Chestnut, will be returning to reclaim his crown in 2025.

Instead of competing in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest last year, Chestnut held a much smaller competitive hot dog eating contest with soldiers at the Fort Bliss military base as part of a festival. The decision came after the eater was banned from last year’s contest after a sponsorship from rival brand Impossible Foods.

Despite missing out on the popularity that comes with competing in Coney Island, Chestnut remained in the public eye last year when he took part in a Netflix special Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, where he took on longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a ten-minute hot dot eating contest.

As we approach July, speculation naturally emerged as to whether Chestnut would be making his return for the 2025 edition of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. And while he was initially skeptical that he would be allowed to compete again in the event, he provided good news to his fans in a social media post on Monday.

Chestnut informed fans that he would be returning to the competition next month, calling the event “a huge part of my life” that he cherished deeply.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” wrote Chestnut. “While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.

“I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground. I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live [sic] to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!”

Not only is this news a breath of fresh air for Major League Eating, the company behind the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but it will also be an overwhelming positive for ESPN, the broadcast home of the event since 2004.

Last year, viewership of the event dropped to its lowest mark since 2013, with just 831,000 viewers tuning in to watch Patrick Bertoletti win the contest by eating 58 hot dogs in the ten minutes allotted to competitors.

It’s pretty easy to see the correlation behind the drop in viewership and Chestnut’s absence. Expect fanfare around the event to be near an all-time high for the anticipated return of the hot dog king.