Credit: ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman spent a good chunk of Monday night’s Panthers-49ers broadcast arguing with ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk over an intentional grounding call that probably shouldn’t have been called in the first place.

With less than 30 seconds left in the first half, Bryce Young dropped back on third down and threw outside to Tetairoa McMillan. The rookie wide receiver cut inside while Young was already releasing the ball toward the sideline. After an extended discussion, the officials flagged Young for intentional grounding.

Bryce Young flagged for intentional grounding pic.twitter.com/fEvo9zO7oZ — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 25, 2025

Buck initially said Young and McMillan weren’t on the same page, then doubled down after the flag came out.

“I mean, they call intentional grounding here? I mean, from where I’m standing, he and the receiver, McMillan, weren’t on the same page,” Buck said.

“Yeah, but Joe, it doesn’t make a difference,” Yurk replied. “The officials are not going to try to mind-read what they’re trying to do. It’s only about whether the ball goes into the area with an eligible receiver. It’s not. That’s a good call for intentional grounding.”

Aikman backed his partner, pointing out that there was an element to whether Young was actually trying to avoid the sack.

“I agree with you, Joe, it’s pretty obvious that — and I understand what you’re saying, Russell — but it’s pretty obvious it was just not them being on the same page,” Aikman said.

After the Panthers punted, Buck brought it back up.

“Let’s go back to the intentional grounding just because it’s fun to talk about, and we can argue with Russell Yurk about it,” Buck said.

The replay showed something the officials apparently missed. The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage, which would typically negate any intentional grounding call. Yurk came back to explain why he still thought the call was correct.

The intentional grounding ball was tipped by the Niners. pic.twitter.com/wpAuWtzUwQ — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) November 25, 2025

“And once again, as we heard a couple of weeks ago, tipping doesn’t automatically take off intentional grounding,” Yurk said. “It can be taken into consideration. I don’t think that affected it enough. I still like it.”

At that point, Buck decided he’d heard enough from ESPN’s second-year rules analyst, saying they’d all have to agree to disagree.

“We’re going to put it to the committee. You’re outvoted 2-1,” he said.

The thing is, Yurk appears to be fundamentally misunderstanding what happened in the situation he’s referencing. A couple of weeks ago, Patrick Mahomes was called for intentional grounding against the Bills on a play where the ball was also tipped at the line of scrimmage.

As Gene Steratore explained on that CBS broadcast, the officials simply didn’t see the tip in real time. Because intentional grounding isn’t reviewable in that context, the call stood. Steratore even said it was the first time in his nearly 30 years around NFL officiating that he’d seen something like that, and he questioned why it wasn’t reviewable given that tipped passes can be reviewed for pass interference.

Gene Steratore has never seen something like this in his career: Intentional grounding was called on Patrick Mahomes here, but the referees failed to see that the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Andy Reid attempted to challenge the ruling on the field, only to be told… pic.twitter.com/NWeWynyoRG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2025

Steratore never said tipping doesn’t automatically negate intentional grounding. The call stood because the refs missed the tip and couldn’t review it, not because a tipped ball can still result in intentional grounding. Yurk is taking that situation and drawing the wrong conclusion from it.

Beyond the tipping issue, there’s the question of intent itself. Intentional grounding exists to penalize quarterbacks who are deliberately throwing the ball away to avoid a sack when there’s no eligible receiver in the area. If Young and McMillan simply had a miscommunication on the route, that’s not the spirit of intentional grounding.

So, for Yurk to tell Buck and Aikman that officials aren’t mind readers and intent doesn’t matter for intentional grounding? That’s an absolutely bizarre thing to say about a penalty that literally has the word “intentional” in its name.

The call ultimately didn’t matter. The Panthers were punting anyway with less than 30 seconds left in the half, and the 49ers couldn’t do anything with the ball before halftime.

But the exchange was telling in itself.

Yurk casually dismissed what Buck and Aikman were saying, and Buck pushed back hard enough to make it clear he wasn’t just going to nod along. That’s not how these exchanges usually go. When Jim Nantz or Tony Romo check in with Gene Steratore on CBS, or when Cris Collinsworth brings in Terry McAulay on NBC, there’s a collaborative tone.

Generally speaking, the rules analyst will explain the call, the booth will ask follow-up questions if anything needs clarification, and the conversation ends with everyone on the same page — or close to it — about what transpired on the field and why.

Cris Collinsworth to Terry McAulay: “I thought it was obvious that [Cade Otton] had control when the knee went down… So even if we all acknowledge, right here, he has control and the knee is down, that is not a completed pass?” 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #SNF https://t.co/mj5ntQnEtl pic.twitter.com/OUAaeiUgy1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2025

But that’s not what happened on Monday night. It almost felt like Yurk was inserting himself into the broadcast to tell Buck and Aikman they were wrong, even when they had a legitimate point.