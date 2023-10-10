Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call Monday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. Photo Credit: ESPN

While he no longer works for Fox and is no longer calling Major League Baseball — and particularly MLB Postseason games — Joe Buck found a way to get some October baseball talk into one of his broadcasts. His longtime partner, Troy Aikman, set him up perfectly.

During the Week 5 Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, the subjects of October and baseball came up.

Between plays, Aikman quipped, “Speaking of October, how about my Rangers?” The Texas Rangers swept the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and are now up 2-0 on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series, one game away from sweeping the American League’s No. 1 seed out of the playoffs. It would make sense that Aikman, a longtime quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, would have a loyalty to the Rangers.

Buck, though, wasn’t going to let that comment go unchecked.

“Now they’re your Rangers? Buck asked.

“I’m on that bandwagon, you bet I am,” Aikman replied.

“Oh yeah, you are,” Buck said. “I’ll give you $100 if you can name four players for the Rangers.”

Rather than take Buck up on his challenge, Aikman shifted gears. “You know, there was a time when I didn’t have to work with you in October. I don’t know what happened to those days,” a laughing Aikman said, referencing Buck’s time with Fox when MLB postseason coverage took priority.

“Those are long gone. You’re stuck.”

Before returning to calling the football game, Buck couldn’t help but get one final jab in, sarcastically saying, “My Rangers.”

This was great banter between the longtime broadcast partners. There’s an obvious chemistry that comes with that.

We only wish that Aikman would have tried to name four Rangers. That would have had a funny ending regardless of the result.

