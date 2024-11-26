Photo Credit: ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has frustrated countless teams this season, thriving in his first year in Philadelphia. But of anyone around the NFL, it’s hard to argue that anyone is likely more frustrated about Barkley’s success than New York Giants owner John Mara.

In one of the more memorable moments from Hard Knocks: Offseason, New York Giants owner John Mara famously detailed that he would “have a hard time sleeping” if star running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Chances are, Mara wasn’t sleeping too well — if at all — after Barkley recorded 302 total scrimmage yards on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, leading the Eagles to a 37-20 victory.

The Eagles now look as dangerous as ever with Barkley in the backfield. On the other hand, the Giants have gone downhill in a major way since Mara’s infamous quote, currently sitting at 2-9 after a sixth straight loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

ESPN Monday Night Football broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck got a chance to get a close look at Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, the only player even close to Barkley in the race for the NFL rushing title.

When comparing Henry and Barkley, Buck and Aikman discussed Mara’s quote about Barkley, sympathizing with him about just how poorly things have aged since that point.

“After last night, the 255 yards rushing, now it’s Saquon Barkley out in front for the rushing title over Derrick Henry,” said Buck.

“Yeah, that’s going to be a fun one to follow for the rest of the year. Congratulations to Saquon Barkley, that was quite an effort. Fun to watch, he’s having a heck of a year,” said Aikman. “You know, John Mara, if he had a little heartburn when Saquon Barkley left and signed with the Eagles, you can only imagine the heartburn watching him do what he’s done.”

“John Mara’s gotta be so sick of that clip and hearing about, ‘I’m not gonna be able to sleep if he goes to Philly.’ Well, he’s in Philly and he looks like one of the best RBs ever to visit this planet,” added Buck.

“Yeah, and they decided to keep Daniel Jones. Now they don’t have either,” added Aikman.

“John Mara’s gotta be so sick of that clip…”I’m not gonna be able to sleep if he goes to Philly.” Well he’s in Philly and he looks like one of the best RBs ever…” “And they decided to keep Daniel Jones. Now they don’t have either.” Joe Buck, Troy Aikman talk Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/2dtsuTFgeK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2024

As Aikman added, the decision has aged even worse considering the Giants spent multiple years refusing to get a long-term deal done with Barkley in part to have the money available to pay Daniel Jones a four-year $160 million deal, who is now no longer with the team.

It’s bad enough to make the mistake of not paying someone like Saquon Barkley and then watching him leave for a division rival like the Giants did. But to do so on national television like the Giants did likely gives John Mara nightmares on top of largely being the defining moment of Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s tenure in New York.

[Awful Announcing on X]