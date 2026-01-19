Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Credit: ESPN
By Sean Keeley

It’s not as though NFL fans haven’t been listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call games all season long, but the playoffs make the spotlight much brighter for announcers as well as players.

And based on many reactions on social media, the longtime duo put on a masterclass during Sunday’s call of the New England Patriots’ 28-16 win over the Houston Texans.

Aikman, in particular, garnered praise for his blunt assessment of Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud and how he has thrived in his “give no Fs” era.

Not everyone was a fan, but there was something to be said for a steady hand in the booth the day after Tony Romo’s latest mixed bag.

ESPN has the Super Bowl next season, returning Buck and Aikman to the big stage. It will be a welcome sight (and sound) for many NFL fans.

