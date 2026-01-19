Credit: ESPN

It’s not as though NFL fans haven’t been listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman call games all season long, but the playoffs make the spotlight much brighter for announcers as well as players.

And based on many reactions on social media, the longtime duo put on a masterclass during Sunday’s call of the New England Patriots’ 28-16 win over the Houston Texans.

There is a calmness and control of the broadcast that make the weight of big games the main event. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 18, 2026

Listening to Buck and Aikman call a game is such a delight… because they both understand they don’t have to ALWAYS be talking — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 18, 2026

Aikman isn’t universally recognized as such, but he’s the best in the game. Just outstanding. https://t.co/noqtks2uJh — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) January 18, 2026

I’ll never understand why so many people don’t like the Aikman and Joe Buck broadcast due. Rock solid duo for over 2 decades. — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) January 18, 2026

Aikman, in particular, garnered praise for his blunt assessment of Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud and how he has thrived in his “give no Fs” era.

Without ever being over-the-top, when criticizing a player Troy Aikman gives fans the clarity and directness they want. Anyone announcing this game would’ve acknowledged the obvious with Stroud, but many would have couched it more, been softer, included caveats. https://t.co/fo0srgJy2t — Corey Seidman (@CoreySeidman) January 18, 2026

One of the things I love about @TroyAikman most of today’s analysts wouldn’t be as candid about one of today’s highly compensated QB’s. Troy’s always been that no nonsense, cut the bull 💩 guy from Henryetta Oklahoma unafraid to tell his guys the unfiltered truth! https://t.co/wu3dDu1HUR — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 19, 2026

Not everyone was a fan, but there was something to be said for a steady hand in the booth the day after Tony Romo’s latest mixed bag.

ESPN has the Super Bowl next season, returning Buck and Aikman to the big stage. It will be a welcome sight (and sound) for many NFL fans.