Joe Buck has long had a love-hate relationship with his audiences at Fox and ESPN, but on Tuesday he took them straight on in a long chain of posts on X (formerly Twitter). The voice of Monday Night Football discussed the cold, his pay, and nepotism throughout the evening.

“Reality does bite. Taken to task by meteorologist Kevin because 40s and windy … makes me feel cold,” Buck posted in response to a Buffalo meteorologist taking him to task for referring to the weather as “cold” on MNF.

“I beg your forgiveness.”

I’m fragile. It’s as clear to me now as the skies over Buffalo last night.Please stop making me feel “not rugged.” Now, I’m sad. Reality does bite. Taken to task by meteorologist Kevin because 40s and windy (is breezy a better word? What’s the professional cutoff?) makes me feel… https://t.co/BTcIYvezFU — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

After another tweeter called out Buck for making so much money and still getting details wrong, Buck decided to cheer him on.

I don’t see the parallel. But I see where you’re going and I like your style https://t.co/EKAHwbzzO4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

As usual, once fans noticed Buck was posting, they turned it into an AMA.

After a follower asked Buck how to make it in broadcasting, he beat everyone to the punch with a joke about his father’s success.

Start with a famous dad! Then do as much PXP as you can. Listen back to it as painful as it is. Even if it’s from the couch or upper bleachers at a game. Don’t try to sound like someone else. Do it. Listen to it. And improve on what you hear every time. https://t.co/U03s8QDyLH — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

Buck even revealed he is working on a scripted show for Fox based on his Daddy Issues podcast.

He also revealed he roots for a good, close game over a blowout.

Sold it to FOX as a scripted show. Writing it now. Hoping it gets picked up. Then we bring back pod. https://t.co/VRpPCdbc7U — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

Because it’s 2023, Buck also chimed in on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship.

Buck is headed to Kansas City next week for MNF and said “we will do the game” despite knowing both Swift and Kelce personally.

I have daughters in their 20s. I’ve been surrounded by that for more than this year. Got to meet her when I took my youngest years ago. She couldn’t have been nicer. You can just tell she’s a good person. So I’m a fan of that. And Travis is a great guy. That said- we will do the… https://t.co/brmJ9CIPKM — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

Last but not least, Buck gave an unexpected answer to who the most underrated player in the NFL is.

Buck chose the heavily criticized Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Jared Goff. Underrated. Depends on definition. But he jumps to mind. There are many https://t.co/8fiYsIY4lB — Joe Buck (@Buck) November 14, 2023

Maybe next time local meteorologists will think better of going at Buck.

Or maybe the broadcasting legend’s mentions are just going to be swarmed for a while.

