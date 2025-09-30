Photo Credit: ABC.

We can’t imagine “Joe Buck singing along to ‘Let It Whip’ by Dazz Band” was on too many 2025 Bingo cards, nor do we imagine anyone who saw it on their card was feeling particularly good about it hitting. But during Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos, that’s exactly what we got.

As the ABC broadcast returned from a commercial break early in the first quarter, “Let It Whip” was playing. Buck was singing along, then continued once the recording of the song stopped.

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Joe Buck sing Dazz Band’s “Let It Whip,” today is your lucky day. pic.twitter.com/Yood5u2vr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 30, 2025

Buck’s longtime broadcast partner, Troy Aikman, couldn’t help but laugh.

“This mile-high air is getting to you,” Aikman said.

“I think it is,” replied Buck.

“There’s signs for air for these visitors that come here,” Aikman added. “Whether you’re an opponent or a visiting fan, they kind of let you know you’re a mile-high, don’t they?”

“A little loopy,” Buck responded.

Whether it was the altitude or some other factor, “Let It Whip” is low on the list of songs we’d ever expect to hear Buck singing along to. That said, we were happy to give him just a minute of our time tonight.