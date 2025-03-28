Joe Buck Photo Credit: ESPN
Joe Buck hasn’t lost his touch calling MLB action.

The veteran announcer handled play-by-play as the New York Yankees hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, and it was like old times for many fans.

Buck, the longtime voice of MLB on Fox, called 23 World Series and 21 All-Star Games for that network before moving to ESPN to be the voice of Monday Night Football in 2022. Although he did work a game with Chip Caray on Bally Sports Midwest in 2024, he’s been absent from MLB broadcasts in recent years.

Until Thursday. Buck worked the game with Brewers broadcaster Bill Schroeder and Joe Girardi of the Yankees’ YES Network.


Before the game, Buck read a touching tribute to the late Bob Uecker, accompanied by a video.


It didn’t take long before Buck had something to say in live action. Yankees catcher Austin Wells crushed a ball into the stands in the bottom of the first. Buck quickly went to his trademark home run call (“back at the wall!”) but mixed in “See ya!” an obvious tribute to longtime Yankees announcer Michael Kay (who was upset he did not get to work the game because ESPN had exclusive rights, but that’s another story).


In the end, the Yankees prevailed, 4-2. Not surprisingly, fans and sports media were happy to see Buck back behind the mic.

