Photo Credit: ESPN

Joe Buck hasn’t lost his touch calling MLB action.

The veteran announcer handled play-by-play as the New York Yankees hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, and it was like old times for many fans.

Buck, the longtime voice of MLB on Fox, called 23 World Series and 21 All-Star Games for that network before moving to ESPN to be the voice of Monday Night Football in 2022. Although he did work a game with Chip Caray on Bally Sports Midwest in 2024, he’s been absent from MLB broadcasts in recent years.

Until Thursday. Buck worked the game with Brewers broadcaster Bill Schroeder and Joe Girardi of the Yankees’ YES Network.

Joe Buck is on the call for his first national MLB broadcast since 2021, calling the Brewers vs. Yankees game alongside Bill Schroeder and Joe Girardi.#MLBOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/QNZqhZMPhV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025



Before the game, Buck read a touching tribute to the late Bob Uecker, accompanied by a video.

ESPN honored Bob Uecker before the start of the Brewers vs. Yankees game. “No one loved the game, nobody loved the Brewers, nobody loved Milwaukee more than Bob Uecker,” Bill Schroeder. pic.twitter.com/0aQTUS4G61 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025



It didn’t take long before Buck had something to say in live action. Yankees catcher Austin Wells crushed a ball into the stands in the bottom of the first. Buck quickly went to his trademark home run call (“back at the wall!”) but mixed in “See ya!” an obvious tribute to longtime Yankees announcer Michael Kay (who was upset he did not get to work the game because ESPN had exclusive rights, but that’s another story).

The first Yankees batter of the 2025 season hits a home run. Joe Buck gives this Austin Wells homer a “See Ya!” call on the ESPN broadcast, a la Michael Kay. ⚾️🎙️ #MLBpic.twitter.com/7tlpVTgW8c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025

It was. He told @RealMichaelKay he would use that call if a Yankee homered during his excellent radio spot on @880ESPNNewYork yesterday! — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 27, 2025



In the end, the Yankees prevailed, 4-2. Not surprisingly, fans and sports media were happy to see Buck back behind the mic.

Joe Buck calling home runs at Yankee Stadium. AS THE GOOD LORD INTENDED. pic.twitter.com/sFMmxkOPSZ — Joe Randazzo 📚📕📖 (@YankeeLibrarian) March 27, 2025

WATCH: Joe Buck returns to the baseball broadcast booth for his first national game in over 4 years Buck is currently calling ESPN Yankees Brewers game Suddenly I’m transported back to those great baseball calls on Fox he did for years. However, he has said today is a one-off pic.twitter.com/3vl5axOMEX — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 27, 2025