Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally had his breakout game Monday night, and Joe Buck had plenty to say about the rookie’s coming-out party.

Gibbs, who’s seen limited action behind starter David Montgomery, got the start on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He punctuated his huge night with a 27-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Buck had some fun on the call.

“Touchdown, what a night for the rookie!” Buck said. “Wow.”

Gibbs kept running, right out of the end zone, and climbed into the stands.

“Come back, Jahmyr … come back,” Buck continued, as Gibbs celebrated in the stands.

"Come back! Jahmyr, come back!"- Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/I10stpDFQO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 31, 2023

Buck’s call amused some fans, but others thought the veteran broadcaster, along with analyst Troy Aikman, went overboard in their praise of Gibbs. The former Alabama star’s huge night (189 total yards) was obviously an important storyline. Did Buck and Aikman go too far? Fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the matter.

this video cutting off right as joe buck pleads with jahmyr gibbs to come back has me in tears https://t.co/keujzDHmse — victoria zeller (#PuntToWin) (@dirtbagqueer) October 31, 2023

my favorite part about Joe Buck and Troy Aikman tonight is when they talk about Jahmyr Gibbs like nobody had ever heard of his existence until two hours ago — Kevin Tompkins (@ktompkinsii) October 31, 2023

Someone needs to corral Joe Buck whenever Jahmyr Gibbs touches the football. — Chris Sahm (@ChrisSahm) October 31, 2023