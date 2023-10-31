Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally had his breakout game Monday night, and Joe Buck had plenty to say about the rookie’s coming-out party.

Gibbs, who’s seen limited action behind starter David Montgomery, got the start on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He punctuated his huge night with a 27-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Buck had some fun on the call.

“Touchdown, what a night for the rookie!” Buck said. “Wow.”

Gibbs kept running, right out of the end zone, and climbed into the stands.

“Come back, Jahmyr … come back,” Buck continued, as Gibbs celebrated in the stands.

Buck’s call amused some fans, but others thought the veteran broadcaster, along with analyst Troy Aikman, went overboard in their praise of Gibbs. The former Alabama star’s huge night (189 total yards) was obviously an important storyline. Did Buck and Aikman go too far? Fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the matter.

