On Tuesday, the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) announced its national award winners for the 2023 calendar year and 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, featuring several notable names.

The NSMA’s National Sportscaster of the Year is Kevin Harlan of CBS, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Westwood One. This is the third time Harlan has won the honor (following 2017 and 2019). The National Sportswriter of the Year is ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the second time he has been honored in three years.

Last year’s winner of the National Sportscaster of the Year award was Ian Eagle for the first time, while Ken Rosenthal and Pete Thamel shared the National Sportswriter of the Year award, the first win for each.

This year, the five Hall of Fame inductees include three living honorees and a pair of posthumous elections. The three living honorees are ESPN’s Joe Buck, a four-time National Sportscaster of the Year, NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer, and The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. Tim McCarver, Buck’s long-time MLB on Fox broadcast partner who passed away last February, and Roger Kahn, who passed away in 2020, also earned induction into the NSMA Hall of Fame.

Four members were added to the Hall of Fame last year: Roger Angell, Lee Corso, Dan Kelly, and Bill Plaschke.

This year’s honorees will be recognized over the summer at the NSMA’s annual convention.

The NSMA also honors sportswriters and broadcasters at the state level, which will be announced on January 16.

