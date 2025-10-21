Screengrab via ABC

The Detroit Lions have had insanely terrible luck with injuries this season in their secondary, and it drew some sympathy from Troy Aikman and Joe Buck in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth thanks to their own personal experiences.

After Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went down with a hamstring injury, Aikman started talking about a recent hamstring pull that he suffered when exercising that took months of recovery.

As he began talking about the injury, Aikman teased Buck about his own physical activity and exercise. And that’s when the conversation went on a roller coaster ride that touched on everything from Aikman’s love of hot yoga to how involved Buck is with his seven-year-old children.

A conversation about old man hamstrings took a detour into Joe Buck’s parenting skills. pic.twitter.com/gHWqHAelhg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2025

“Do you even know where your hamstring is?’ Aikman asked Buck.

“No. Shut up,” Buck retorted.

Even while calling a run by David Montgomery, the conversation turned to Aikman’s hot yoga habits, which then turned into Buck offering a moment of self-deprecating humor about his own parenting skills.

“On first down, standing next to captain hot yoga I watch David Montgomery gain five. If I see one more Instagram post about you tired after hot yoga, I’m going to delete the app,” Buck said.

“You’re going to get one tomorrow,” Aikman replied. “And by the way I’m speaking for everybody over 40 that’s home watching this that’s tried to open it up and run with their kids or something. And I’m surprised you haven’t pulled one since you’ve got seven year olds.”

“Which tells you how involved I am,” Buck admitted. “Second down and 5.”

Hamstrings, hot yoga, and parenting. Who would have thought we would get that during a Monday Night Football broadcast? In fairness to Joe Buck, he is 56 years old, which isn’t quite the normal age in life to be having seven-year-old kids. At that age there is a certain energy level to children that seems like it’s from another species that can’t possibly be human. And it’s something that can’t be easy for men in their mid-50s to deal with.

After this conversation there’s only one place this can lead – a last man standing pickleball match between Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to see who can avoid injury the longest.