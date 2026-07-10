Credit: Jeopardy!

The first-ever ESPN Jeopardy!, hosted by Joe Buck, is almost here, and ESPN has revealed the celebrity contestants.

The show will feature Jeopardy! material focused on ESPN. Each contestant will represent a charity, and the winner will receive a $500,000 grand prize.

There will be eighteen contestants, split into six quarterfinals. The celebrities are ESPN personalities, NFL Network personalities, NFL players-turned-commentators, or other celebrities.

ESPN personalities participating include Madelyn Burke, Kevin Negandhi, Hannah Storm, Jay Harris, Amina Smith, MJ Acosta, Peter Schrager, Omar Raja, Christine Williamson, Jeremy Schaap, and Kimberley Martin. NFL Network fans will be able to watch Kyle Brandt and Jamie Erdahl. Former NFL players-turned-commentators Domonique Foxworth and Manti Te’o will also participate, alongside celebrities Jon Hamm, Keegan-Michael Key and Adam Pally.

The toughest test for this show will be finding an audience. This is not a sports Jeopardy show; clues will focus on ESPN rather than sports in general. That’s perfect for sports media nerds, but how many of those exist? How many people can “play along” and know the history of ESPN and its personalities off the top of their head? Plus, unlike most versions of Jeopardy!, the show will not air over-the-air; instead, it will exclusively stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The show also doesn’t exactly have the biggest celebrity draws. Only three contestants are not sports media personalities, and those who are don’t have much crossover appeal outside the sports world. It would be one thing for it to be Stephen A Smith, Scott Van Pelt and Chris Russo, who have big personalities that make them memorable even if you have never heard them before. That isn’t to say there is anything wrong with the commentators who have been chosen to participate, but they aren’t exactly well-known or feature big personalities.

So this show will provide an interesting test for the ESPN brand and sports media in general. A strong showing might prove that the sports media niche is not exclusively interesting to sports media nerds.