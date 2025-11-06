Photo credit: ESPN

Just because most people continue to care about the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t mean Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo wants to be subjected to them on national television.

The Cowboys may have just made a big splash at the trade deadline, landing Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. But it doesn’t change the fact that Dallas is 3-5-1 with a defense that is likely to remain one of the worst in football, even with Williams.

Despite the Cowboys entering the season with low expectations and playing to them, America’s Team still has six national games left on its schedule. It starts Nov. 17, when the Cowboys will play their third Monday Night Football game in three weeks on ESPN. And Russo is already warning Joe Buck not to try to sell anyone on the Cowboys’ playoff chances.

““Joe, I love you, Joe. I love you, Mr. Buck. Please, in two weeks, Joe, this is not ‘Well they got a chance to make the playoffs. They are out of it!” – Chris Russo is mad about the Cowboys being on national TV pic.twitter.com/30gPOiq4FM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2025



“Joe, in two weeks, I don’t want to hear about chances that Dallas has to make the playoffs when you have the Raiders game the next time we see Dallas at 3-5-1,” Russo ranted Wednesday morning on First Take. “Did you see this Dallas schedule? Did you see this on television, what I gotta put up with? A Monday night game against the Raiders, I know they’re gonna get ratings – it’s on ESPN, so I gotta be nice – I know they’re gonna get ratings, but who cares about the Dallas Cowboys and the Raiders game?”

We’re just one week removed from Stephen A. Smith being on First Take and claiming the Cowboys were a championship contender. And that was after a loss! Maybe Buck won’t go that far in selling the Cowboys to the audience. But he doesn’t have to. Because whether they’re good or bad, the Cowboys stay relevant.

“And then I gotta eat my turkey with the Chiefs! I know Mahomes is fun, but Dallas stinks!” Russo continued. “And then on top of that, to make Al Michaels happy, Goodell sent him to Detroit, that’s a Thursday night game!”

The Cowboys could lose their next two games, limp into Thanksgiving Day against the Chiefs at 3-7-1, and the CBS broadcast would still probably become the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history, with or without Russo’s support.

When the Cowboys are on national TV, people watch. Don’t blame the NFL or the networks for putting the Cowboys in the spotlight even when they’re bad. Blame the people who keep watching.