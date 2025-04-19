Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images

Joe Buck isn’t sure how long he wants his storied broadcasting career to last, but retirement is nowhere near his radar.

At 55, the father of seven-year-old twins hasn’t slowed down a bit.

Alongside his longtime partner Troy Aikman, Joe Buck holds down ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, owning one of the most coveted weekly slots in sports broadcasting. He’s also slated to call the Super Bowl for the network in 2027, marking his first return to the big stage since he and Aikman last called it for Fox in 2020.

That milestone isn’t meant to suggest an expiration date on his ESPN run; it’s just a reminder that Joe Buck still has plenty ahead of him. He’s still at the top of his game, and more importantly, he knows it.

“I’m hopeful that ESPN wants me to stay, and I want to stay,” Joe Buck told Rock Riley on The Rock Stops Here podcast. “If they want to sign me to another deal, great. I will go as long as somebody wants me to go, I’ll say that. And I love what I do… Game day is the best day. And so, I’d rather go to work. And I don’t know, unless that changes, and some day I’m like, ‘Ahhhh, I don’t want to prepare for this game.’ But 21 games is a great way to make a living, and a great way to carve out a life.”

“As long as they want me to go, I’ll probably keep going,” he adds.

Joe Buck doesn’t need to circle a date on the calendar.

As long as ESPN keeps him on the biggest stages in sports, he’ll keep showing up and remain the voice of a generation.