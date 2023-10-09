Credit: ESPN

ESPN NBA commentator JJ Redick’s love-hate relationship with First Take and debate television continued on Sunday night during a broadcast of a 76ers-Celtics preseason matchup in Boston.

Asked during the game by a producer to make the case for the best duo in the NBA from a graphic coming out of a commercial break, Redick demurred: “This isn’t First Take!”

As game action resumed, however, Redick ultimately did exactly that. He tried to include a caveat that his pick was just about the best offensive firepower, choosing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard of the Bucks.

Redick has expressed frustration with First Take in the past while also admitting it’s a huge platform that he coveted.

He subtly accused Chris “Mad Dog” Russo of racism and spent an entire season defending his selection of Luka Doncic over Steph Curry to hit a game-winning shot.

As an NBA game broadcaster, Redick is reportedly seen by ESPN execs as a rising star. He is a candidate, along with partners Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson, to eventually vault into the top NBA booth at ESPN.

Overall, he is a great ambassador for basketball who combines fun and analysis well. He’s the NBA Dan Orlovsky, basically.

But he is clearly uncomfortable with where his bread is buttered. Even if it was in jest, Redick’s comments suggest an awareness of how silly it is to do a take during a preseason game.

And it is.

Regardless, as much as he tried to fight it, now we know that Redick believes the Milwaukee Bucks have the best 1-2 punch in the league.

