Officials tossed ESPN analyst JJ Redick from a youth basketball game last weekend.

Redick, coach for one of the teams, was (perhaps hilariously) ejected after arguing with an official. The former Duke Blue Devils star explained what happened on his show, The Old Man and the Three.

I stand by my actions in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon https://t.co/PmBvPNuaB6 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 20, 2023

“A kid on the other team caught the ball and he shuffled his feet, got a running start, and then dribbled. One of my kids had just been called for a travel, which I didn’t think was a travel by the rulebook,” Redick said via BroBible.

Redick continued. “I said to the ref, ‘Are you seriously not going to call a travel when you just called a travel on one of my kids?’ And he T’d me up.”

The ESPN analyst then delivered an “Are you serious?” to the official, Redick says, which landed him the ejection.

JJ Redick said he showed restraint afterward and avoided any other arguments. “I am amazed at my self-restraint on this particular day,” he said. Then he delivered a hilarious conclusion to the situation.

“This is the bull—-,” Redick said to his co-host Jamal Crawford. “I go to shake the kids’ hands, the coach’s hands, and I go to the referee. I’m like, ‘Why did you throw me out? I didn’t raise my voice to you, I didn’t step to you. And you know, he said what he had to say, which I respect. Whatever, it’s all good. And then, the other team comes over and starts taking pictures with me. So he realizes who I am at this point. And then he sees my coach later that day, and he says, ‘Hey, will you tell JJ I’m sorry? I shouldn’t have done that.”

