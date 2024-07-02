Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re still not at the one-year anniversary of Pat McAfee joining ESPN in one of the more jarring moves in the network’s storied history. During that time, McAfee has generated countless headlines as a newsmaking interviewer and controversial talent. That’s just fine with ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro.

Looking back on the first several months of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN airwaves in an interview with the Sports Business Journal, Pitaro praised McAfee’s ability to bring young viewers to the network. But he also acknowledged that he and other ESPN executives were expecting controversy.

“We knew licensing Pat’s show would make some people uncomfortable, and as we head on this path and on this journey with ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ and there are going to be issues. And we address those issues as they come and as they arise, and we address them internally,” Pitaro told SBJ‘s Mollie Callihane.

Pitaro also said ESPN viewership and consumption data show McAfee is successfully winning over young audiences’ time and interest.

“We are in a battle for people’s time, and as a part of that, we are trying to attract a younger audience,” Pitaro told SBJ. “Pat does just that. He is authentic, and he resonates with younger people. That is confirmed by our research; we see it consistently that he is moving the needle.”

McAfee aired dirty laundry with former ESPN exec Norby Williamson earlier this year, drew scrutiny over meandering interviews with Aaron Rodgers throughout the NFL season, and reportedly clashed with Stephen A. Smith behind the scenes during his first year at ESPN.

If Pitaro is to be believed, this is a tradeoff the network is willing to make for the value of McAfee’s brand.

[Sports Business Journal]