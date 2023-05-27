For better or worse, ESPN has made it increasingly clear where the future of the company is headed, or what it entails.

The network has elected to make some curious business moves at the same time that they’ve implemented cost-cutting measures elsewhere. So, the timing of ESPN’s deal with Pat McAfee came as a bit of a surprise. And you’ve had a handful of former or current employees bemoan the decision, whether it’s come privately or publicly.

For the first time since The Worldwide Leader signed McAfee to an eight-figure deal, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro weighed in on the decision to bring over The Pat McAfee Show from FanDuel amidst the company’s current climate.

Pitaro recently spoke with The Big Lead and conveyed confidence in not only the deal, but just how much McAfee can contribute to the network going forward.

McAfee has faced a lot of criticism since announcing his deal with ESPN, and much to his surprise.

The network anticipates that a bump in ratings will make McAfee’s massive contract pay off, but that remains to be seen. While Pitaro has expressed a lot of confidence in McAfee, he also needs this move to pay off immensely. It’s a huge gamble, but ESPN is betting on The Pat McAfee Show’s success to translate and that McAfee can be the same host on ESPN that he is off it.

[The Big Lead]