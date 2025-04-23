Photo Credits: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images (Bob Iger, left); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Jimmy Pitaro, right).

How important is the upcoming direct-to-consumer option to ESPN? According to ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro and Disney CEO Bob Iger, it is one of the most critical projects in the network’s long history, as well as the most significant project in several decades.

Iger and Pitaro discussed the DTC streaming service, which is still on schedule for a fall launch, coinciding with the football season, recently at the CAA World Congress of Sports. Both men stressed the significance of the service.

“This might be the biggest move since getting the full season of the NFL,” Iger said, per Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp.

Iger specifically emphasized how well the service will appeal to younger audiences.

“One of the things I love about the product to come, that you’re developing, is that we will build into that elements that will be tailormade for young generations of sports fans,” he said. “They like multiscreen experiences.”

Pitaro, meanwhile, said, “It’s probably the biggest transition in our history.”

Additionally, while the project has often been referred to as “Flagship,” Pitaro clarified that it will not be the name of the DTC service when it is launched. As of now, that name is still unknown to the public.