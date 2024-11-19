Credit: ESPN2

Jim Gaffigan might have summed up the Manning aesthetic perfectly.

The comedian stopped by the ManningCast Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Houston Texans and it didn’t take him long to start throwing shots.

Eli asked if Gaffigan had ever performed for a worse crowd than two brothers distracted by a football game. He responded with a quip about their attire. Specifically, the infamous quarter-zip pullovers they were sporting.

“Is it a Manning thing where you have to wear a quarter-zip, you always have to look like you’re ready to play golf?… Do your pajamas, do they have a quarter-zip on them also?”

Both Peyton and Eli nodded in agreement.

Gaffigan was on one all night.

Earlier in the show, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stopped by and it was pointed out how different the personalities were.

“You guys are these two sweet, thoughtful guys, and then Belichick, who is kind of like the great curmudgeon of our lifetime,” Gaffigan said. … “If you couldn’t get Belichick, were you going to get Dick Cheney?… It’s just bizarre. I love it.”

He wasn’t that bad. Belichick had plenty of nice things to say about Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Monday night. The two worked together with the Pats before he left in 2021 for the front office job. He complimented Caserio’s way of evaluating talent and understanding what coaches want.

Gaffigan also had the requirements to come on a football show. He played football at Georgetown and walked on at Purdue, playing just long enough as a Boilermaker to take a photo.

